Chill in the air

By: Chris Dooley
It’s officially my favorite season of the year now, fall is here. The past couple of weeks have had some really cool mornings and nights. One morning I even had to warm up my car before I left for work, it was definitely chilly.
I wanted to talk about something different in this column. Recently, one of my favorite musicians in the world, Chris Daughtry, released a new album. This is his first independent label record, after splitting with his label in the last couple of years. Ever since he was on American Idol, he’s been one of my favorite artists. I have all of his albums and know just about every single one of his songs word for word. But what I love about his new album “Dearly Beloved” is how raw it is. A departure from his last couple of albums that veered more toward the pop side of things, this new one is pure rock. Which is why I like it so well, because that’s the style his debut album was and what made me such a big fan. The reason for starting the new album on his own record label, Daughtry said in an interview, was that it was just time for a fresh start. After 5 albums made on a big time label, there were too many voices in his ear telling him to make a song to sound like ‘this’ and it’ll be on the radio. Or do a collaboration with “this artist” and it’ll be a hit. After a couple of misfire records (which I still loved) it was time for Daughtry to listen to a voice he hadn’t listened to as much lately, his own. This new record is his pure heart and soul. The songs HE wanted to make, the sound HE wanted to create and the passion pours out of every note on the entire album. This is the pinnacle of his musical career, a crushing return back to the roots of what made him famous in the first place. “Dearly Beloved” is a monster and is number one on the rock charts for a reason.
But in ways, that made me think of our own lives. How many times do we listen to the voice of other people instead of our own? How many times do we listen to people tell us how we should look? How should we feel? What should we do?
The influence that people and society has on us is huge. They put out dozens of magazines every day full of models without blemish that are insanely skinny and beautiful. Thousands of girls pick up those magazines or see those ads every day and they get it in their mind that’s who they need to be like. They want the ‘hip’ clothes they see on the shelves, because ‘so & so’ has a pair of them. Kids want the new popular sports shoe, because their favorite athlete wears them.
And as they grow older, the voices in their ears intensify. “Here, take a hit of this” they hear at a party and they think to themselves “All the cool kids are doing it, I might as well too.” Or they feel like they have to act like they love Cardi B, because their friend they cruise town with bumps it on her stereo. Or they have to vape, because their friends do. Or even if they don’t like to drink, they will because they don’t want to look like a chicken at their friends birthday party.
They try to be who someone else thinks they
should be, instead of themselves. They block out the voice of reason in their mind that says to just be yourself and they chase the acceptance of everyone else. Being popular means more to them than being who they are. They start ‘studying’ what everyone else likes, so they’ll come off as if they know about it.
I know this, because I’ve been guilty of it myself. I tried to fit in and pretend to be something I’m not just so I could be something to everyone. And while I gained more friends, I lost something way more important in myself. I didn’t know who I was anymore. I saw a reflection but didn’t recognize the man I was looking at.
But the last few years I’ve come to peace with the person I am. I’m not hip on the latest trends, I don’t dress in the latest fashion. My shoes come from Walmart, my shirt probably came from goodwill. But on the inside after you scrape away all of those layers, I know exactly who I am now. I’m a reader. I’m a sci-fi nerd. I’m a grunge music supporter. I’m a worrier. An over-thinker. But this is exactly who I am.
When I lay my head down at night, I’m at peace in my soul because I know I live every day for me and that’s enough for me. I know I got a god that loves me, with family and friends that support me and that’s all I need in life.
“Dearly beloved” was a comeback story album and it was a victory for me too, because I heard a musician going back to what he loves and putting out the best work of his whole career. And I smiled because I had just done the same. This is a season for change, I’m changing with it.
