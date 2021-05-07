Christian Bowling of OCHS Selected as a 2021 Rogers Scholar

Rogers Scholars provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

During this intensive week-long program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills, participate in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, and civic engagement; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs. The program focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service.

Christian is the son of Gary Wayne and Caddis Bowling. Congratulations Christian!

