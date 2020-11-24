CHRISTMAS SIGN-UP 2020 AT HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Are you working and need assistance for food and household supplies at this Christmas?
Are you elderly (65 years of age or older) and need assistance for Christmas with food and household supplies?
We will have a drive-through Christmas Store on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Sign Ups at these times: Tues., Nov. 24 from 4 p.m.-6p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 10a.m.- 12:00 noon
Friday, Nov. 27 from 10a.m.-2 p.m.
You must wear a mask and social distance.
You are to remain in your car until invited inside.
**If working, you must bring your last pay stub; no exceptions.
**If elderly, proof of age.
For questions you may call Holy Family Catholic Church at 606-593-6948.
