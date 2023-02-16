Chuck Smith, age 67, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center located in Lexington, KY.
He was born March 24, 1955 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Woodrow & Zella (Baker) Smith. He was a mechanic, and in his free-time he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching YouTube, and tinkering on small engines.
Along with his wife of 40 years: Bobbie Smith, he is survived by 1 daughter; Tracy Smith, 3 Sons; Scotty Smith, Billy (Rosa) Smith, and Austin Smith, 2 sisters; Connie Sams, and Phyllis (Bobby) Smith, 8 grandchildren; Tyler, Taylor, Bentlee, Trenton, Arianna, Bretleigh, Teghan, and Riley, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 brother; James Burns.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Garett Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.