Circuit Court Clerk Mike Mays Retires After 45 Years Of Service

On his retirement day as Circuit Court Clerk of Owsley County last week, it brought a few memories of the day in 1975 when my brother, Archie Michael “Mike” Mays, told me he was thinking about entering the county election for Circuit Court Clerk.
Our parents, Banford and Nina Mays, had been in office as county jailer since 1955 and were still in office when Mike was making his own political career decision. Dad was nearing retirement and finally did so in 1978. So, the entire family had been around politics as we grew up in Booneville. All of us kids had traveled through the county many times with dad as he campaigned with people for re-election. Mike knew if he ran for office it would take the same effort, a door to door campaign. He knew the challenge.
Mike graduated from Owsley County High in 1966 and had since worked at the Army Depot in Richmond, and served in the navy for two years with a year of duty in Vietnam. He had been back in Owsley for a few years, working different jobs when he made his decision to run for the office. He went ahead with his plans and put his name on the ballot. He won the primary and the general election in 1975 and became the clerk in January 1976. He had been there until his official retirement day of November 1st, 2021, 45 years later.
As many know, Mike has been in the hospital since he had surgery in May of this year. He is slowly on his way back to recovery. He is now able to talk and I spoke with him recently and told him I would put an article in the Sentinel about his retirement. He asked me to relay to everyone the following message: “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Owsley County. I have so many wonderful memories and have enjoyed working for the people of the county. I love everyone dearly. I want to thank everyone for the prayers, cards, calls, and concerns about my condition. I want to thank all my present and past office staff for their hard work and support over the years. It has been a journey. Thanks to everyone!”
Mike called his present staff his “Family”. Shannon, Phyllis, Misty and his wife, Sheila (who also retired with him the same day) are indeed family to him.
Mike has loved his work and always been community active. He is presently serving on or has in the past served on several Boards such as Hospice, Circuit Clerk Association, Cow Creek Presbyterian Church elder, Booneville Lions Club, Booneville Masonic Lodge, and
the Health Department Board. He was a member of the Owsley Sportsman’s Club, and a past member of volunteer fire department. He has also been a 14th region referee for over 30 years.
One accolade that Mike was very proud of was being honored with the prestigious 5th Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame Award in 2018 in Corbin, an event on which Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers were speakers. Mike also had to get up and speak after he accepted his award. There was a very large audience and I don’t know if I’ve every seen him that nervous, but he got through it just fine.
I’m proud of my brother for his career and the kind of person he is. Hopefully he will soon be back home and he and I can watch our Wildcats on TV and follow the Owls/Lady Owls.
Once again, thanks from Mike and the entire Mays family to the people of Owsley County for having faith in Mike and having him as your Circuit Clerk for over 4 decades!
BY: Deron Mays
