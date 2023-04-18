Recently I had the chance to go pay my final respects to a former teacher of mine who’d passed away, Danny Green. I hadn’t really seen him in years, but when I heard that he’d passed away my mind immediately started thinking about old memories of my childhood in school. I’m pretty sure that I had him for a teacher in 5th and 6th grade and every memory of him that I can still remember was a good one. He was a good teacher, firm but fair to all of us.
After visiting the funeal home that night and paying my respects, the memories kept coming back to my mind about my time growing up in school. I was never a trouble maker and was basically never in the principal's office except if I was sick and waiting to go home. I always made pretty good grades and tried to do my best and be a good friend to everyone. I had a best friend named Jonathan Hartsock, who is still my best buddy to this day. We had a tradition of staying all night with each other the night before the first day of school and we’d take a picture the next morning in our back to school outfits. I have probably 4 or 5 pictures stashed away in my closet, each from different years standing together. In each picture, you’d notice little things that changed. One year our hair would be longer, the next I’d have a shaved head. One year I’d wear a plain t-shirt and shorts, the next I’d have on a stone cold Steve Austin shirt from the wrestling craze of the late 90’s. As we got up into our high school days, we stopped taking those pictures but we still remained best buddies for life.
Back last fall, we got together again for a trip to go see Ice Cube in concert at Corbin. We had to document the occasion with a selfie, one that I’ll forever keep on my phone. What’s most surprising about the picture, is how we’ve aged over the years. That smooth baby face I had in 6th grade, now has a full beard with several gray hairs poking through. We’ve grown up a lot over the years and age was finally starting to show on us.
That was the thought that went through my mind the night I came back from Danny’s layout. He had lived way up into his eighties, a full blessed life and had seen so many things change in his time here on earth. Other teachers who knew him gathered around at the layout and also paid their respects to their departed friend. One good thing about Owsley County is that so many of our retired teachers are still around. Some are in good health, others struggle but are still here. As I’ve grown up and got older in life, I’ve learned to appreciate the life lessons that my teachers taught me. They instilled in me values that have stayed with me into my adult life. I had a teacher tell me once during high school that they believed that I would wind up becoming a writer one day. They told me I had a gift inside of me that was special. They said the light I had inside of me was what this dark world needed to light it up. Those were special words to me and they still are special to this day.
I still get to see some of my teachers out & about in our county. Most of the ones that I had have retired already or are in the final days of their career. I see them at the grocery store, some at Bobcat where I work and even some at my church. Most of them are like me, showing their age but they are doing it with grace. I’ll be 38 here in about 2 months time, so that means that most of the teachers I had would be in their 60’s to 80’s by now. I feel like a blessed guy when I interact with them now and let them know I appreciate them making a difference in my life growing up. Even though it’s been over 20 years since I’ve technically been a student, I still feel like one when I interact with them to this day.
And unfortunately, time waits for no one and we’re not promised tomorrow or even our next breath. And often, our heart breaks when we hear another good soul leaving this world for eternity. If you haven’t noticed in the past 10 years, look at just how many good people that we’ve lost in Owsley County. There have been a lot of figures from my
childhood and people I remember that are gone now. All that’s left of them here on this earth, are the same memories that I held in my heart as I stood over Mr. Green’s casket and smiled. I knew even from school, he was always a believer in Jesus and held the bible close to his heart, so I knew he was finally at peace on the other side. He had fought his fight, he’d run his race. The Lord decided that his work here on earth was done and he called him home to be with him.
Kids, cherish your teachers and the time you have with them. Don’t spend your whole life hating school. It was one of the best parts of my entire life and I would never think otherwise.
My thoughts and prayers go out to Danny’s family in their loss and in the coming weeks ahead when grieving hits the hardest.
You did a wonderful job Mr. Green. Class is dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.