Coach Neil Terry has been preparing his team for the upcoming 2022-23 season

BY: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
Coach Neil Terry (pictured) is in his second season as head coach of the Owsley County Owls and has been busy the past few months preparing his team for the upcoming season. The Owls have a young but eager group of players as they enter their official opening game of the season at Oneida Baptist Institute Tuesday, November 29.
“We lost six players to graduation and their contributions will have to be replaced. It’s a work in progress but I like what I see so far,” stated Terry.
Gone from last year’s roster is the 23 point average and 9 rebounds of Xander Terry, the coach’s son. Also graduating were McKendrick Little, Radon Neeley, Mason Reed, Anthony Burns, and Landon Foister.
Coach Terry feels this team is learning and adjusting to his style and methods of play.
“The team is learning my philosophy of style of play. It’s a daily learning experience. I’m a believer in a good offense but I told the team it all starts with good defense. Good solid defense is a constant and will carry a team through times when the shots aren’t falling.”
Junior Seth Schott is the most experienced returning player and will be expected to be a leader on the team. Schott is a two year starter and is a strong player around the basket. He is a tenacious rebounder and defender. Junior Mason Smith returns at guard. He is the primary ball handler and will be expected to pick up some of the gaps left in scoring from the graduated players. Andrew Terry, the coach’s son and an eighth grader, will start guard and help with the 1 and 2 positions. Andrew has grown to 6’4 and has a wide wing span that will come in handy with defense and rebounding, as well as scoring. He had a big middle school season, averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds per game. He also has some experience as a varsity player with seven games as a starter his seventh grade year.
Sophomore Wes Cope is one of the team’s strongest players and is a good rebounder and 3 point shooter. He recently led the team with 10 rebounds in a scrimmage game with Lynn Camp.
Other players counted on for contributions this season are senior guard Kevin Hayden, and freshman Chase Pryse, who has grown to 6’3 as a result of a sudden growth spurt between his eighth and ninth grade years. Coach Terry likes his ball handling and footwork and says he is a good 3 shooter. Dylan Gay is another freshman that is a good shooter and will see some action at the guard spot. Other Owls on the team are 6’3 Logan Reed, who is back in his senior year after not playing for a few years, junior Michael Mason, who is in his first year of basketball, senior Daniel Mayes, sophomore Landon Moore, freshman Michael Whitaker, sophomore Eric Kraft and senior Conner Head.
Coach Terry has put together a strong schedule. He will play the usual round robin format district seeded games with Lee County, Powell County and Estill County and has a challenging lineup of teams to round out the schedule.
Non-district opponents include Jackson County, Pineville, Whitley County, Wolfe County, Hazard, Jackson City, Jenkins, Leslie County, Letcher County Central, Knott County Central, and Berea. The team will also play in three tournaments, the Hyden Citizen Bank Classic, the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, and the All A Classic.
Tickets at the door are $5 per person, or you can purchase a season ticket at the ticket table or the high school to all high school basketball games for $40.
