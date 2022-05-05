Community Groups Celebrate Earth Day

On Saturday, April 23rd, several groups from our community came out to show their PRIDE by picking up roadside litter along our Owsley County roadways.
OCHS had a great showing with BETA Club members (which included our Superintendent) demonstrating their community PRIDE by cleaning up our beautiful City Park, as well as our Volleyball Team members that picked up 2 miles along new Highway 30!
Trinity Firearms’ team also picked up 2 miles of litter along Applegate Road.
Our Owsley County Solid Waste and PRIDE team cleaned up a stretch of old Highway 11, and our very own County Judge Cale Turner picked up trash in the Fish Creek area!
All in all, there were 158 bags of trash collected and several tires that won’t make their way into our scenic rivers and streams!
Special thanks to ALL that participated in the cleanup!
