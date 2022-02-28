Congressman Rogers Condemns Deadly Russian Attack on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers condemns Vladimir Putin's deadly invasion of Ukraine and urges a bold response to hold Russia accountable.
“Vladamir Putin’s brazen strikes on Ukraine are an international breach of peace and an evil attempt to extend his reach of power. I firmly condemn this deadly attack and I pray for God’s protection over the people of Ukraine, as well as added strength in their defense. The United States must be bold in holding Russia accountable and thwart Putin’s unjustified aggression against a sovereign nation.”
Learn more about Congressman Rogers' work on Capitol Hill at halrogers.house.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.