U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) voted for the Save Our Gas Stoves Act (H.R. 1640) and the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act (H.R. 1615) to stop the Biden Administration from telling Americans what type of stove they can have in their home. In February, the Department of Energy took the next steps to implement President Biden's rules to effectively ban gas cooking appliances.
"These bills are about far more than gas stoves, it's another example of how House Republicans continue to fight against the Biden Administration's aggressive overreach as they continue their efforts to turn America towards socialism with more government control," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "Americans should have the freedom to choose what appliances they have in the kitchen, without forceful moves from the federal government to penalize their choices."
Nearly 187 million Americans use natural gas to help reduce energy costs in their homes. Nationwide, homes with natural gas appliances save more than $1,000 per year compared to all-electric homes. Studies also show homes with natural gas appliances emit 22 percent less carbon dioxide than all-electric homes.
"In addition to added energy costs, President Biden's new rules would impact countless jobs across the country, as more than 4.1 million jobs are connected to the natural gas industry," said Rogers.
According to the Department of Energy, more than half of gas cooking tops on the market today would not meet their proposed standard, which would eliminate the majority of gas cooking appliances and effectively shut down manufacturing lines that produce gas stoves that are out of compliance.
House Republicans passed both bills this week, sending them on to the Senate for consideration.
