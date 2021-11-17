Cornett Sworn in as the New Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk

After 19 years of working alongside A. Mike Mays, Phyllis Cornett was sworn in as the Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Phyllis has done many of the jobs that a clerk is responsible for including jury management, purchasing and courtroom clerk for both circuit and district Court.
Phyllis has been a lifelong citizen of Owsley County and has spent the first 21 years serving the citizens and hopes to continue to serve the people of the community as long as she is blessed to do so. Phyllis' plans are to run the office as it has been for the past 4 decades.
Phyllis is married to Duane Cornett and they have one daughter, Madi. She is the daughter of Darrell and Teresa Barrett.
