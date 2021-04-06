Jerry Yates, Senior Representstive of Regional Council of Carpenters gives $1000 check to Tommy Judd, Construction Instructor at Lee ATC last Friday. Lee ATC serves both Lee and Owsley Counties.
Council of Carpenters Donates to Construction Program at Area Tech Center
