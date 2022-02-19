CTMCS (RET) David Wayne Lytell, age 63, and husband of Sharon (Sanders) Lytell, departed this life after his long and courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
David was born on October 1, 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a son to the late Raymond and Lillian (Ellison) Lytell. He graduated from Holy Cross School of New Orleans, LA in 1977 where he received the title of “The Fiercest Linebacker” & proud member of the “Wild Bunch”. While on active duty, he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. He retired from the U.S. Navy after providing meritorious service to his Country for over 20 years as a Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance). He continued his education at the University of Phoenix, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Administration of Technology Management in 2002. In 2001 he began his climb on the proverbial ladder from installer to manager at Raytheon Technologies, where he continued to work until the disease progression became too much in 2019. He was an active member and Secretary/Treasurer for the Owsley County Sportsmans Club, an avid fisherman, hunter and a lifelong fan of the New Orleans Saints football team. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, his grandchildren specifically. He is remembered for being an outstanding husband, loving father/grandfather, encouraging mentor, and a supportive friend to all those who knew him. His uncanny ability to find humor in even the most difficult of situations is surpassed by few, and carried his family throughout the progression of the disease.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, 5 daughters; Tina Lytell, and Felicity Lytell both of Norfolk, VA, Terry McGloin of Clear Brook, VA, Desiree (Steven) Richard of Mandeville, LA, and Branwyn (Patrick) Duff of Tacoma, WA, 1 son; Chris Renna of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 1 brother; Steven Lytell of Euless, TX, 2 sisters; Judy Stuart of Greenville, SC, and Peggy Guidroz of Baton Rouge, LA, 8 grandchildren; Colin, Lillian, Harper, Stephen, Mia, Tatiana, Ameliah, and Nyssia, 2 great grandsons, a host of nieces and nephews, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 niece.
No Services are schedule at this time. David will be interred at a later date to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA along with our Nation’s Heroes.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
