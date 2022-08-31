Mr. Dale Bishop, 86, passed away August 26, 2022 at his residence in Booneville, Ky. following a brief illness.
He was born February 16, 1936 in Oneida, Ky. and was the son of the late David & Nora Abner Bishop. He was the widower of Lela Eversole Bishop and was a retired school teacher. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He loved playing golf with friends, shooting at targets, playing checkers or chess and loved talking to people. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Booneville.
Mr. Bishop is survived by one daughter: Mrs. Linda Diane Witt of Booneville, Ky., two grandchildren: Mrs. Heather Cornett & husband Gary, & Mr. Peyton Witt all of Booneville, Ky., two great-grandchildren: Ms. Adilyn Cornett & Ms. Aurora Cornett of Booneville, Ky. Also, there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: David & Nora Bishop, his loving wife: Lela Bishop, a son: Wade Bishop, a son-in-law: Thomas Howard Witt, two brothers: Sid & Raleigh Bishop & five sisters: Vernal Taylor, Mary Jane Combs, Louisa Bishop, Anna Rose Saylor & Ruth McIntosh.
Memorial services for Mr. Bishop were held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Booneville. Officiating the services were Rev. Terry Sandlin & Rev. Brandon Davis. Interment will follow at a later date.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
