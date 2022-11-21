Dale Marshall, Jr. age 52, passed away Sunday November 13, 2022 at his residence in Booneville, KY.
Dale was born February 1, 1970 in Lexington, KY, a son to the late Dale and Shirley (Wilder) Marshall. He had a great love for hunting, fishing being outdoors, and the UK Wildcats.
Dale is survived by 1 Brother; Robert Dale (Heather)Marshall, of Stanton, KY, 1 Sister; April (Michael) Helton, of Corbin, KY, a sister in law; Linda Wilder of Booneville, KY, nieces and nephews: Keith Wilder, Kyle Wilder, Molly Swafford, Megan Tremoulis, Michael Helton II, Jeremiah Wilder, Will Wilder, Sakota Wilder, Layla Wilder, Kyln Wilder, Kanyon Wilder, Raegan Marshall, Charlee Marshall, Brooklyn Towe, Thomas Towe, Natalie Towe, Levi Swafford, Keagan Tremoulis, Harrison Tremoulis, and special companion; Teresa Ratliff of Booneville KY along with many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Dale and Shirley Marshall, 1 Brother; Greg Wilder, 1 Sister; Betty Jo Marshall.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday November 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Helton officiating. Dale Jr. will be laid to rest in the Easu-GabbardCemetery, located in Ricetown Community of Owsley County.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
