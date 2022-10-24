Mr. Dallas Geoffrey Curry, 18, passed away September 30, 2022. at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. following an accident.
He was born April 22, 2004 in Jefferson County, Ky. to his biological parents: James Dale Curry & Denise Desiree Teets. He was a 2022 high school graduate.
Dallas is survived by his parents that took him in: Mr. Rusty & Mrs. Janice Hall of Booneville, Ky., brothers: Mr. Zachary Hall of Fort Irwin, California, Mr. John Wyatt Hall of Lexington, Ky., his girlfriend: Ms. Andrea Hughes of Booneville, Ky., special friend: Mr. John Allen of Booneville, Ky., foster brother: Mr. Jayden Christian of Booneville, Ky., and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by a special friend: Lowell Gale Morris.
Funeral services for Mr. Curry were held Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 Noon at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was Bro. Rusty Hall. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
