Darrell David Dooley, 40, of Booneville KY passed away on Thursday, October 29th at his home. He is survived by his parents Darrell and Ruby Dooley, one son Darrell David Dooley Jr. all of Booneville, KY, three sisters, Kim (James) McIntyre of Rock Hill, SC, Cheryl (Keith) Brown of Kennesaw, GA, and Angela Morrison of Booneville, KY, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces who were very special and dear to his heart. He was preceded by his sister Patty Dooley Risner.
David had such a kind, loving and humble soul. He had a heart of gold and truly loved his family, friends and everyone he knew. He loved to fish, hunt rocks and listen to music. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone, and his friends knew they could always count on him when they needed someone to talk to.
Our family asks that you educate yourself and others about addiction. Nobody asks or wants to be an addict. Please help stop the shame and stigma that surrounds addiction. David, like all others battling this awful disease, is so much more than their addiction. David told his Dad that no matter how many good days he had, the urge was still there. We know that addiction can be helped through the grace of God and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
