Mr. Darrell Roberts, 44, passed away June 17, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ky., following an auto accident 8 months ago.
He was born October 20, 1976 in Richmond, Ky. He was the son of the late James & Bertha Jean Gibson Roberts & he was self-employed.
Darrell is survived by a son: Mr. Matthew Roberts of Jackson, Ky., one brother: Mr. Gary Roberts of Booneville, Ky., His girlfriend & her family: Mrs. Gail Johnson, Ms. Jody “Baby Girl” Johnson, Ms. Brittany Johnson & Mr. Zack Johnson, all of Barbourville, Ky. Also there are several relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James & Bertha Roberts, a sister: Rita Kay Roberts & a brother: Roger Dale Roberts.
Funeral services for Darrell were held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the service was Bro. James Morris with the burial following in the Roberts Family Cemetery on Moores Fork in Owsley County, Ky.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
