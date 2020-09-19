Dathia Ellen Davidson-Bell, 89, of Booneville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 15th, at the Owsley Co. Health Care Center.
Dathia was born in Owsley County, KY on November 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Lizzie (Scott) and Lucian Peters. She was a member of Anglin Branch Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Davidson, and her second husband, Clifford Bell.
Dathia is survived by her two sons: James Davidson and wife Pamela of Booneville,KY, and Donny Ray Davidson of South Lebanon, OH. As well as three stepchildren: Lucy Martin, Anna Leigh Brewer, and Ronald Bell all of Booneville, KY.
She is also survived by two daughters-in-law: Geraldine Davidson and Trish Davidson; her grandchildren: Tracy Rice, Tonya Bernard, Daniel Davidson, Felicia Davidson Smallwood, and Wesley Davidson; great-grandchildren: Byron Rice and Brooklyn Parker; and great-great-grandchild, Blakely Bea Mable Rose Parker.
In addition to her two husbands and parents, Dathia was preceded in death by her sons: Roy Jr. Davidson and Danny Lee Davidson; her daughter, Judy Ann Davidson; her stepchild, Peggy Wilson; her grandson, Jason Davidson; her brother and sisters: Billy Peters, Georgia Mae Byrd, and Wilma Jean Couch; and her daughter-in-law, Brenda Davidson.
Services were held on Saturday, September 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Brian Collett officiating. Burial followed at the Edwards Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Britton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
