High school students from Jackson Energy’s service area have until January 10, 2020, to apply for the Washington Youth Tour, a leadership program for high school juniors that includes a trip to Washington, D.C.
Four junior students from local high schools will be selected to attend the week-long leadership program.
Students visit government and historical sites, meet with Congressional leaders, and in addition, learn about the rural electric cooperative program.
In 2019, students visited the White House, Smithsonian Museums, Holocaust Museum and national memorials. They also assisted with a wreath laying ceremony at
Arlington National Cemetery.
Applicant’s parents or legal guardian must be a Jackson Energy Cooperative member with their primary residence or business served by the cooperative. For more information on how to apply, visit www.jacksonenergy.com/washington-youth-tour.
Following an interview process, eight students will be selected to attend a one-day Frankfort Youth Tour program in March, which highlights state government. Four students will be chosen from the eight to attend the Washington Youth Tour, which will be held in June.
