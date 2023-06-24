Dear Friend,
If you haven’t noticed by the sunny skies that we’ve been having, Summer is here in full swing. Although it’s been a little cooler than usual for this time of year, we’ve been having some beautiful weather. I rode the lawnmower and trimmed our grass here at home a couple weeks ago and when I got done I felt the literal burn on top of my head and shoulders. A couple hours of being out in a tank top in the middle of the day heat will leave you feeling burnt for sure.
And not just that, sometimes life will leave you feeling the same burn. We get stuck in the same old day in & day out routines of going to work & going home that we get burnt out on everything. I’ve been guilty of that myself here lately and it’s something that I’ve been dealing with to try to be better at. Sometimes I just feel like I get stuck in a rut and have to claw my way back out. I normally go to bed at the same time. I get up usually within 15-20 minutes of the same time every day. I leave the house for work at the same time, I get off work at the same time almost every day. It feels like some days I’m just stuck on repeat.
And occasionally when I get some down time of the night while I’m winding down, I like to check social media and live vicariously through the lives of people who have way more of a social life than I do. I see friends together at concerts, going out to eat, going to the movies and things like that. It makes me miss the days when I got together with the people I considered close friends and did those same things. I can remember how excited I was to have plans for the weekend in my younger days. I’d work all week and look forward to quitting time on Friday because I seemed to always have something planned to do. There’s been a lot of times I didn’t come home until the wee hours of the morning. I remember one night out with a group of friends. I barely made it home before the sun even came up. We had a blast that night. We were just alive, living in the moment and without a care in sight. But what’s equally sad about that memory, is those 3 people I was out with that night, they’re all just distant figures in my mind now. I don’t know if it’s growing up, getting older or having more responsibility now but I’ve completely lost touch with all three of them.
It’s a common trend I’m noticing in my life more and more all the time. A lot of people that I swore were in my corner for life just a few years ago, have seemingly become strangers in passing to me now. And I’ve wrecked my brain over the years trying to figure out what exactly happened that made so many people feel comfortable in giving up on me so easily. The verdict is still the same as it’s always been, I have no idea. Now, before you say that friendship is a two way street that requires effort from both parties, let me explain. There’s been many times that I’ve sent messages that have been read and left open with no reply. There’s been many times I’ve sent friend requests on social media that got denied. There’s been times I’ve spoken in person and got a short reply or a cold shoulder. I’ve learned to live with the fact that maybe I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and I’m alright with it.
But the worst part of all of it is, I honestly feel like at this point in my life I’m a better person than I ever was when I had a huge group of friends. There was a time in my life growing up where I was a jerk that only cared about myself and no one else. If you liked me or didn’t like me, it didn’t make a difference to me. But now? I’m older, wiser and more mature. I’m more humble than I’ve ever been. I’m more laid back and open to trying new things than I’ve ever been. I’m a more loving person that has a heart that hurts for people I see going through difficult times. I’ve not always been that guy. I’ve not always been the best of friends to people. I’ve not always been the best boyfriend to girls. I’ve not always been the best son to my family. I’ve made so many mistakes that I’ve lost count and my anxiety & self esteem issues over the years has caused me a whole lot of emotional pain. But the light at the end of the tunnel? I buried the pain. I buried it and spread fresh topsoil on top of it so I could become a better man and a better friend to those people I’ll meet down the road. If I have wronged you in any way, just know that I’m a work in progress and that I’m very sorry about it. For many of you, this article won’t mean a thing, but for others? You might have a tear in your eye, because you’re one of the people I’ve lost touch with. Just know that I’m still here. I still live in the same house with the same number as I’ve always had. And just know, it’s never too late to fix a broken friendship. I am willing to pick up the pieces, just as long as you’ll help me.
Sincerely,
Chris
