Mrs. Della Roberts, 92, passed away February 27, 2020 at her residence in Booneville following a long illness.
She was born October 3, 1927 in Owsley County, KY. She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Easter McIntosh Riley. She was the widow of James P. Roberts. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Levi Baptist Church.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by two sons: Mr. Arnold Roberts & wife Debra of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Bobby Roberts & wife Robie of Canton, Michigan, four grandchildren & six great grandchildren, one brother: Mr. Elmer Riley & wife Sandra of Winchester, Ky., two sisters: Mrs. Louise Harris of Ricetown, Ky., & Mrs. Beulah Helton of Warsaw, Ky. Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Samuel & Easter Riley, her husband: J.P. Roberts, one grandchild, two brothers & seven sisters.
Funeral services for Mrs. Roberts were held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Jimmy Garland. Burial Followed at the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
