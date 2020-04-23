     Mrs. Della Roberts, 92, passed away February 27, 2020 at her residence in Booneville following a long illness.   

     She was born October 3, 1927 in Owsley County, KY.  She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Easter McIntosh Riley.  She was the widow of James P. Roberts.  She was a homemaker and was a member of the Levi Baptist Church.

     Mrs. Roberts is survived by two sons:  Mr. Arnold Roberts & wife Debra of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Bobby Roberts & wife Robie of Canton, Michigan, four grandchildren & six great grandchildren, one brother:  Mr. Elmer Riley & wife Sandra of Winchester, Ky., two sisters:  Mrs. Louise Harris of Ricetown, Ky., & Mrs. Beulah Helton of Warsaw, Ky.  Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents:  Samuel & Easter Riley, her husband:  J.P. Roberts, one grandchild, two brothers & seven sisters.

     Funeral services for Mrs. Roberts were held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home.  Officiating the services was the Rev. Jimmy Garland.  Burial Followed at the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

