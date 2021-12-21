Mrs. Delphia Bishop Barrett, 82, passed away December 11, 2021 at the Lee County Health & Rehab Center in Beattyville, following a long illness.
She was born January 26, 1939 in Clay County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late John C. & Drucilla Cole Bishop and the widow of Jesse Barrett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by three sons: Mr. Mitchell Barrett of Beattyville, Ky., Mr. Calvin Barrett of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Gordon Barrett of Versailies, Indiana, two daughters: Mrs. Debbie Bowling of Booneville, Ky. & Mrs. Kim Barrett of Holton, Indiana. There is a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren, one sister: Mrs. Lula Byrd of Booneville, Ky. Also, there is a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: John C. & Drucilla Bishop, her husband: Jesse Barrett, two Sons: Alvin & Billy Ray Barrett, a daughter: Hazel Svatba, a grandson: Jesse Barrett, a granddaughter: Jessica Svatba, a great-grandson: Diamond Dean & three brothers: Ronnie, Burchell & Isreal Bishop.
Funeral services for Mrs. Barrett were held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was Bro. Keith Murray. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
