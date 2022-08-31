Dennis “Coon” Campbell, 73, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, retired business owner, died on August 27, 2022 at the Owsley County Health Care Center.
Dennis grew up in the close-knit community of Fish Creek in Owsley County in a large, loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and many close friends. He is survived by his beloved sister, Doris Lee of Lily, Kentucky and brother, Jim Campbell of Warsaw, Kentucky, seven children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He had a life-long love affair with old-fashioned country food; soup beans, cornbread, shuck beans, fresh fish, hog meat, bologna sandwiches and butterscotch pies were his favorite foods of choice.
He loved Owsley County and Booneville to his core. He rarely found the need to leave. Instead of vacations, he just needed a few hours on the river bank and a cold beer to recharge. He worked 7 days a week, 363 days a year for most of his life and took much joy and satisfaction in his work and being able to provide for his family.
His grocery store on Lerose was a hub in the community. There was a warm fire in the stove, with plenty of jokes and tall tales to go around and a piece of candy for the children.
Dennis enjoyed card games, especially if a wager was involved. He played some kind of cards nearly every day of his life even if it was just a game of solitaire at the kitchen table. In the winter, he liked to whittle and enjoyed collecting knives. He also enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball.
Dennis never had need of the internet, a cell phone or a credit card. He lived a simple life and became very devout in his later years, attending the Fish Creek Bible Church and Spencer Fork Community Church. Dennis believed that God made this earth to be our heaven and we are wasting that gift if we worry, are sad or unhappy.
Dennis was very proud of all seven of the children he had a hand in raising. He wanted his daughters to know how proud he is of them for being good mothers, good wives and raising good children of their own.
As a ather, Dennis instilled in his children the value of education and told them they were going to graduate high school and college. His dedication to education continued throughout his life and will continue now that he has passed on. He made the decision to donate his body to the University of Cincinnati for the research on epilepsy; the condition that nearly took his life as a teenager.
A memorial service will be held at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. In lieu of flowers, or other remembrance gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Fish Creek Bible Church or Spencer Fork Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.