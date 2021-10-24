Mr. Dennis McIntosh, 60, passed away October 12, 2021 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Ky., following a long illness.
He was born August 27, 1961 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late Wayne & Ersie Noble McIntosh and he was a farmer.
Mr. McIntosh is survived by three brothers: Mr. Wallace McIntosh, Mr. Robert Lee McIntosh & Mr. Willard McIntosh all of Booneville, Ky., two sisters: Mrs. Beulah aye Bowman & Mrs. Ruth Ann Rice & husband Steve all of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wayne & Ersie McIntosh, two brothers: Cecil & Luther McIntosh, & four sisters: Carol J. McIntosh, Laura McIntosh, Dorothy Ingram & Sandra Pemperton.
Funeral services for Mr. McIntosh were held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 10:00a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Garrett Thomas. The burial followed in the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
