Discussions of a Coffee Houses and Other Theater Business in June City Council Meeting

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in special session on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the May 10, 2023 meeting.
Sue Christian told the Council that they are in the process of waiting for the contractor Chase Environmental to come and start the cleanup on our building. It took almost a year to get the EPA to approve our project and the project manager that we have is very meticulous. Our original estimate for this part of the project has changed. We are running a little short on the money to fix the outside covering of the foundation. We have recently received a grant from the Kentucky Colonels to replace all of the outer doors. There is no foundation to attach one of the doors to in the basement. We have until October 31st to get this fixed. Our structural engineer told us that we need to get this wall fixed. Our cleanup crew is supposed to start the cleanup in August. This will take approximately 2 months. As of right now, we are about $23,000 on the amount we need to get the wall fixed in the foundation. The longer we wait the more the materials are going up. One of the materials is set to go up by 12% in a couple weeks. So the longer it takes us to get this done, the more it is going to cost. If we can keep on schedule, we should be able to open the theater next summer. “It has been a lot of work to get to this point,” said Mayor Bobrowski.
Sue was asked to tell the Council what the business in the basement of the theater was going to be. Sue told them that the business will be called “Underground Coffee.” This will be a coffee house since Owsley County doesn’t have one. Coffee Houses are very popular right now especially with iced coffees. The coffee house might be able to open in the spring. JoAnn said that she has a couple of people that will be helping the city with jobs that need to be done. She and Sue stated that they have been working with this program for a while and they have around nine people that they are helping. We have two that are about ready to graduate from this program. This program helps people get life skills that they need to be productive in life.
David Hall, Superintendent of Booneville Water & Sewer, was on vacation. Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering was not at the meeting due to a knee replacement. Mayor Bobrowski told the Council that David was waiting on some things on the Radio Read Program so that we can close it out. We have 67 meter boxes that are gonna have to have a plan to be fixed and put in. Hopefully by the next meeting we will have everything we need to close this out. The Sag Hollow Cabins have moved out of the vetting process in Washington and they have advised Tammy to open a checking account so they can send money to do the design work for the cabins. Strategic Planning is winding down. The Kentucky League of Cities is going to get the rough draft to us soon and we will share that with everyone when we get it. We are working with the Division of Water on the expansion to get the waterline to Green Hall for the Crypto Mining Place. This is an interesting looking project. A motion was made and carried to let Tammy open an account for the Sag Hollow Cabins. The FEMA DR 4643 #2 has been closed out. We are still working on FEMA DR 4595 #1 and FEMA DR 4663 #3.
Lisa Napier from KRADD gave the monthly report from KRADD. “We did get the Land & Water Grant submitted for the Fish Creek Park & Kayak Launch. I also have a reallocation form for you to sign for the Telemetry Project.” Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections for the past month.
Claude Hudson, City Police Chief, told the Council that they had received about $10,000 worth of equipment given to us today by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a multitude of cages, consoles, radios, light bars, box full of gun belts. They said if he needs anything to ask them before trying to buy it. We had a reckless driver pass a school bus and the driver called us. The driver thought that he could pass in that zone so he got a warning this time. Someone took about 15 windows out of a trailer behind the elementary school. Claude stated that he has been busy this past month.
Tammy had the May Financials included in the packets for the commissioners. She said we are keeping above water. She told the Council that they are doing the first reading of the budget. The second reading will be done at the next meeting. If there are any changes that need to be made, then they need to be made now. This budget was put together based on this year’s budget. We have got to spend the HB1 money that we have received. We are using some of the money to fix up Long’s garage. We have some budget amendments that we need to do. This will be considered the first reading of the budget amendments. There will need to be a second reading next month. A motion was made and carried to approve the May Financials. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills. Tammy gave an update on the EKSAFE request. We are almost sure to get it.
City Attorney Todd Osterloh asked if Booneville has a subdivision easement and was told that they do not. We are still waiting on more information before doing a second reading for the Skilled Gaming Ordinance. A second reading of the Porta Lou’s Ordinance took place. The council members said that this would be something good to have on the books just in case it was needed. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of the Porta Lou’s Ordinance.
A motion was made and carried to go into executive session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the Executive Session.
