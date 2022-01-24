Mr. Donald Hugh Sizemore, 72, passed away January 22, 2022 at his residence on Upper Wolf Creek in Owsley County following a short illness.
He was born September 16, 1949 in Oneida, Ky. He was the son of the late Hugh & Dora Duff Sizemore & the husband of Brenda Bishop Sizemore. He was a heavy equipment operator & was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ.
Mr. Sizemore is survived by his loving wife: Mrs. Brenda Sizemore, one daughter: Mrs. Glenda Dean & husband Ryan, three grandchildren: Mr. Jonah Dean, Ms. Allie Dean Ms. Lillie Dean all of Booneville, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Rhonda Peters, Mrs. Debra Cupp & Mrs. Sonya Sizemore all of Booneville, Ky. Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Dora Sizemore, one brother: Roger Dale Sizemore, one sister: Dorothy Bowling.
At the request of Mr. Sizemore, there were no funeral services. Only a direct burial at the Bishop Family Cemetery on Upper Wolf Creek in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong FuneralHome was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.