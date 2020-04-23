Mr. Donald Lee Hughes, 79, passed away March 12, 2020 at the Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, Ky, following a long illness.
He was born March 13, 1940 in Pewee Valley, Ky. He was the son of the late Ernest L. & Lucy Rowland Hughes. He was the husband of Leona Gibson Hughes. He was a retired data processing manager and an avid U.K. Basketball fan. He was on the board of the PRTC, was a veteran of the U.S. Army & was a member of the First Baptist Church of Booneville.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Mrs. Leona Hughes of Booneville, Ky., two sons: Mr. Todd Mitchell Lukas Emilen Hughes de Saint Clair & companion Stephanie Muncy of Hyden, Ky., & Mr. Jason Brent Hughes & companion Mika Roberts of Booneville, Ky., one daughter: Mrs. Lisa Renee Hughes Cooley & companion Frank Essner of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, six grandchildren: Mr. Joshua Cooley & wife Kayla of Jackson, Missouri, Ms. Ciara Cooley of Jackson, Missouri, Mr. Jeremy Cooley of Fort Campbell, KY., Ms. Armencia Erika Hughes of Campton, Ky., Mr. Gavin Brent Hughes of Greensboro, North Carolina & Ms. Clair Eileen Hughes of Austin, Texas, six great-grandchildren, a former son-in-law: Mr. John Cooley of Eldorado, Illinois, and a former daughter-in-law: Mrs. Wendy Campbell Hughes of Greensboro, North Carolina. There are several other relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest L. & Lucy Hughes, a sister: Betty Hughes and a brother: John D. Hughes.
Funeral services for Mr. Hughes were held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with visitation starting at 11:00 A.M. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Jimmy Garland. Burial & full military rites at the Hughes Family Cemetery at Hilltop in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
