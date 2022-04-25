Dorothy Ross, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Beattyville, KY.
Dorothy was born February 5, 1939 in Jackson, KY, a daughter to the late William & Nellie (Strong) Bush. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed gardening, and flowers.
She is survived by 2 sons; Brandon Ross of Frankfort, KY, and Randy Ross of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Kim Dunaway of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Mary (Johnny) Arwood of Germantown, OH, 6 brothers; Jack (Alice) Bush of Norwood, OH, Junior (Shirley) Bush of Miamisburg, OH, Harmon (Kathy) Bush of Mitchell, IN, Darrell Bush of Indiana, Arnold (Ella) Bush of Mitchell, IN, and Charles (Rita) Bush of Beattyville, KY, 6 grandchildren; Ashley Evans, Cody Ross, Randall Ross, Mikayla Dunaway, Zachary Fox, and Kenley Fox, 6 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; James Ross, 1 son; Steve Ross, and 1 daughter; Jackie Ross Fox.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor William Owens officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest in the Ross Family Cemetery located in Lee County, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
