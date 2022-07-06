Douglas Evans, age 56, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home in Booneville, KY.
Douglas was born October 22, 1965 in Ypsilanti, MI, a son to the late Edward Evans Sr., and Juanita (Reed) Evans. He was a brick mason, and in his free-time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
He is survived by 1 son; Kyle (Deana) Evans of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Kayla Evans of Beattyville, KY, companion; Cheryl Couch, 2 brothers; Edward Evans Jr., and Virgil Evans both of Beattyville, KY, 3 grandchildren; Preston, Peyton, and Parker Evans, and many other loving family members & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward & Juanita Evans.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Walter Turner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Evans Family Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
