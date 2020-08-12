Dr. Joey Minter, age 48 passed away august 6th 2020 at the UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington KY following a brief illness. He was born April 25, 1972 in Richmond Ky, the son of Tommy and Geraldine Marshall Minter, the husband of Shana McDaniel Minter, was a 1999 graduate of Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctorate Degree and the owner and operator for over twenty Yeats of the Minter Veterinary Services of Beattyville. He was also a member of the Owsley County School Board. Dr. Minter is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Shana Minter, two sons, Mr. Matthew Owen Minter and Mr. Marshall Aiden Minter of Ricetown, KY, his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Tommy C. And Geraldine Minter of Ricetown, KY, one brother, Mr. Jason Minter and wife Rachelle of Ricetown, KY, and several other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by one bother, Thomas Wade Minter. Private services were held by the family on Monday August 10th 2020 at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery of Indian Creek, Owsley County with William Owens officiating. Searcy and Strong Funeral Home of Booneville was in charge of arrangements.
