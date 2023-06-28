U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) offered his National Right-to-Work Act as an amendment during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee meeting. The National Right-to-Work Act would repeal six provisions of federal law that allow private-sector workers to be fired if they don’t surrender part of their paycheck to a union.
Dr. Paul’s amendment was offered as a substitute to the anti-worker PRO Act, which would overturn every right-to-work law in every state that has one. Twenty-six out of 50 states have right-to-work laws on the books, including Kentucky.
“The government itself doesn’t have the right to force American citizens to associate with and give money to any private organization, yet it gives union bosses that power over millions of American workers,” said Dr. Paul. “If we want to put power back in the hands of American workers and encourage job growth across the country, my amendment offers an alternative to the anti-worker PRO Act and includes right-to-work protections to Americans in all 50 states.”
“The so-called ‘PRO Act’ is the worst labor policy bill in modern memory. It is filled with Big Labor power grabs that make it easier for union bosses to take power over workers who don’t want them, and more difficult for workers to remove them. Worse, it abolishes all state Right to Work laws, subjecting millions of workers to forced union dues. I applaud Senator Paul for offering an amendment to do away with the PRO Act altogether in favor of the National Right to Work Act, a bill that actually protects workers by preventing them from being forced to pay union dues as a condition of employment,” said National Right to Work Committee President Mark Mix.
Dr. Paul continues work to reduce the massive size of government; this amendment repeals forced unionism in the National Labor Relations Act and does not add a single word to federal law. Dr. Paul’s provision strikes the lines from two federal statutes that give unions the power to collect mandatory dues and puts power back in the hands of American workers.
