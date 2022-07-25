Dreary Day

By Eddie Dean
What a drab dreary morning. The sky looks smudge and gray. The sun is not shining and there is no rain falling. The air is still, no wind, no rain, no sun. No nothing. It appears as if nature herself has passed on.
I'm not very comfortable as it feels warm in here, but at the same time it seems a coolness has attached itself to the interior as well. In other words, it's too warm to turn on the heat, but it's also too cold to use the air. There is nothing drearier than a house with no heat and no air.
I'm looking out the window at the yard. There, near the road where I threw some bird food earlier, sits a couple of doves. They are hunched with their heads drawn down deep to their bodies. Not moving, just sitting there and seemingly hating themselves. I think they hate the fact that they are alive.
An hour or so ago I went up to the corner market thinking a bit of breakfast would cheer me up, but all I saw was a bunch of dull, dimwitted and ugly people. The atmosphere in that place made me sick to my stomach and even if I had not been depressed, just the fact of going in there would have made me so. I think I hate all of them. I jumped in my car and came back home but traffic was terrible. Like the humans in the store, those feeble minded fools rushing by at sixty and seventy miles an hour, with cell phones stuck to the side of their heads and the women running their mouths with half done makeup is again, enough to upset my stomach. I think I may hate these idiots as much, if not more than those in the store.
So it is, I am now back in this old dark colored recliner which I suppose is appropriate as that color matches my mood. Something makes a crash in the kitchen. I don't have to investigate as I know that stupid cat has got on the table and knocked a dish off and probably broke it. I'd get up and give that cat a thrashing, but I don't want to move. Why move and spread this horrible misery around to others.
I hate early morning company but one of my neighbors came by for a few moments. He sat around for a few moments telling me about all the diseases he has. He is a walking wealth of symptoms. If he hears about something he has it, or is shortly going to get it. He is, in my opinion, a dreadful, mental case and a slimy subhuman creature to boot. Thankfully, he stayed only a few moments and left an aroma of wretchedness in the house.
As soon as he left, I opened the windows to get a breath of fresh air and remove the stench. I slammed the door behind him and one of Wanda's pictures fell to the floor and broke. Such things happen when one fools with ignorant people. I think I hate him more than the folks at the store and out there on the highway. All pictures will at some point shatter and cease to exist. Pictures will die, my neighbor will die, dogs, horses, cows, kids, birds, bees, rabbits and all living things will die. One hundred years from now, everybody and everything will be dead. A new crop may arise but it too will arise only to die so what's the use or point of it all.
I have tried reading but can't concentrate, tried playing a few games of solitaire and got myself beat in both games. Thought I'd get me something to drink but the only thing in the refrigerator was grapefruit juice. Geez! Of all horrid tasting stuff, that has to be the worst. I notice through my window, deep clouds are moving in and forming. Obviously, it's going to come a torrential downpour and I'm going to have to suffer through that. I'm looking at the old clock on the wall and it reminds me that I have hours left before bedtime. I hate that, as a matter of fact, I hate everything and everybody. Now, I'm in dreadful fear that some fool will call or come by and tell me things will get better. I don't think I could handle that and would probably seriously choke he or she. Lord if I could just get to Mistletoe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.