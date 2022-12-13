Gov. Beshear provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s stabilization and rebuilding efforts following July’s historic floods. More than $89.5 million in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program. Over $56.4 million has been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Although Disaster Recovery Centers have closed, seven Multi-Agency Resource Centers are available for face-to-face help. Visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources for more information.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues to oversee contractors who are clearing streams of debris and transporting damaged vehicles found in waterways or on public rights-of-way to vehicle management sites. Residents searching for a missing vehicle can find information on Gov. Beshear’s Flood Resources web page.
The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are now housing 154 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on Sept. 1. Currently, 675 individuals are being housed in travel trailers, and 75 individuals have transitioned out. There are 325 travel trailers on site in 10 different locations.
To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $12.4 million from more than 41,000 donors. The Governor thanked the Arby’s Inspire Foundation for its donation of $23,516 and the Kentucky Distillers Association for its additional donation of $85,352 to the fund. To contribute, click here. For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
