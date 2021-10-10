Mrs. Edith Fern Thomas, 81, of Connersville, Indiana, formerly of Owsley County, Ky., passed away September 26, 2021 at the Reid Health Care Center in Richmond, Indiana following a long illness.
She was born April 5, 1940 in Owlsey County, Ky. and was the daughter of the late Alan & Jalia Roberts Caudill. She was the widow of William Harrison “Tommy” Thomas. She was retired from the Sperry Rubber & Plastic Company of Brookville, Indiana & was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by a daughter: Mrs. Angie Haley of Connersville, Indiana, a son: Mr. Dexter Thomas & wife Darlene of Connersville, Indiana, four grandchildren: Devin Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Shalynn Haley & Collin Haley all of Connersville, Indiana, one sister: Bertie Gumm of Booneville, Ky., & a sister-in-law: Mrs. Ella Terry of Clay City, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Alan & Jalia Caudill, her husband: William Harrison “Tommy” Thomas, a grandson: Jaron Thomas & a brother: Wayne Terry.
Funeral services for Mrs. Thomas were held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Rev. Terry Sandlin and the Bro. Buddy Gabbard with the burial following in the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery on Ricetown in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
