Education Funding Helping Owsley County Students Find Success

Kentucky lawmakers garner high praise for keeping underserved and vulnerable children from falling behind in the classroom. At the Joint Education Committee meeting this week, Representative Bill Wesley highlighted that historic early education funding and Save the Children programs in Owsley County significantly boosted math and reading proficiency despite pandemic-related disruptions.
The General Assembly and Save the Children have partnered for nearly two decades to bring resources and academic success throughout rural Kentucky schools. According to data reported by the advocacy organization, Owsley County students who participated in the enrichment programs showed growth equivalents of two additional months of regular school and achieved greater literacy gains than their peers nationwide.
“This legislature is focused on removing barriers to success for all children. The data shows that the best investment we can make is in high-quality education,” said Wesley. “Right now, many kids
are playing catchup from virtual learning and extended exposure to additional stressors that come from learning outside of the classroom. I’m thankful that Owsley Elementary is benefitting from each of these early childhood and literacy programs.”
The programs focus on a niche group of students who are academically behind but do not qualify for traditional services because they are hinged above novice scoring while also not reaching grade-level comprehension. The bump in results stem from activities ranging from early childhood and summer education strategies to literacy programs and wraparound services for parents.
Lawmakers were optimistic to hear to hear 94 percent of 5-year-olds in the early childhood program scored at or above a normal range of vocabulary skills, which longtime researchers almost uniformly agree is a key indicator that leads to academic readiness and success.
Members of the General Assembly continue to prioritize education, including record-high dollar amount in per-pupil funding, resources for Family Resource Youth Service Centers, and one-time investment of $140 million to cover the cost of full-day kindergarten this year.
