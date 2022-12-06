Educational Mini-Grant awarded to Owsley County Farm Bureau

Owsley County Farm Bureau was honored as one of six recipients of a Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Educational Mini-Grant.
The Mini-Grant is a special project of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Women’s Program and administered through the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. One-time grants of up to $500 are offered to county Farm Bureaus on a competitive basis to help fund projects that result in increased agricultural literacy. Priority is given to those programs demonstrating a need for financial support.
In addition to Owsley County Farm Bureau’s award, Mini-Grants were also given to the Farm Bureaus in Daviess, Harrison, Henry, Lincoln, and McCracken counties.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 468,000 member families. For more news and updates from Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit KYFB.com/newsroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.