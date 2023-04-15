Elbert Caudell, age 79, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at his residence in Ricetown, KY.
Elbert was born August 7, 1943, in Ricetown, KY, a son to the late Shella and Ida (McIntosh) Caudell. He was a lifelong farmer and logger and attended the Upper Buffalo Baptist Church.
He is survived by 5 daughters; Terry Jo (Tom) Prater of Ohio, Michelle (Joe) Callahan, Tonya Caudell, Tracy (David) Pittman and Teresa Caudell, all of Kentucky, 10 sons; Elbert Roy Caudell, Troy (Janet) Caudell, both of KY, Jeffrey Caudell, Johnny Caudell and Joey Caudell of Ohio, Charles (Rachael) Caudell and Daniel Caudell, both of KY, Brandy Blankenship, Victor Blankenship and Jacob Blankenship, 1 brother; Herbert (Cindy) Caudell of Ohio, 4 sisters; Gladys Tarter of Ohio and Cleo Bryant of Idaho, Jackie (Earl) Rice and Linda (Frankie) Sandlin, both of KY, 43 grandchildren and numerous Great grandchildren and Great-great Grandchildren and other family members and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Ann Caudell, 3 stillborn children, 1 brother; Robert, 4 sisters; Jean, Dorothy, Janice and Ruby.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Booneville Funeral Home located in Booneville, KY. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Horn Hill Cemetery in Ricetown, KY, with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillefuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.