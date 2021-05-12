EMERGENCY BROADBAND BENEFIT

May 12, 2021 - Today, PRTC announced it is working to help build consumer awareness about the  Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The  temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during  the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.  

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to a $50 per month  toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying house holds on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount to ward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more  than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.  

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:  

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates   in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program; 

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or   the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision,   in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year; 

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; 

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29,   2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers   and $198,000 for joint filers; or 

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or   COVID-19 program. 

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment will begin (opened) on May 12, 2021. Eligible house holds can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service  Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application.  

To sign up, visit www.getemergencybroadband.org. For assistance, call PRTC at 606-287-7101.  

Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week. 

 

