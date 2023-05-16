The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Owsley County Fiscal Court will receive $38,890 in County Road Aid emergency funds for repair of a slide on Moores Branch Road (CR 1030). “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Owsley County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
These funds will be used to repair a slide on Moores Branch Road near Moores Branch Spur. The Owsley County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
