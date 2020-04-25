The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by board chairperson, Joyce Campbell. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented to the Board. Another motion was made and carried to the minutes of the March regular session and the special session on April 2nd. Dr. Bobrowski advised the Board that this is how they will be conducting their meetings until further notice. He stated that a motion was needed to approve this move. A motion was made and carried to approve having the meetings through Zoom until further notice.
Jerry McIntosh gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the report. A motion was also made and carried
to approve Artie White to do the school's audit again this year. A motion was also made and carried to approve the superintendent's travel expenses.
Gary Cornett talked about the school calendar. He stated that there were a couple of different things that they could do. One thing was that after the students have in 1,062 hours, they can call the end of school. Teachers and classified staff would still continue to work until they had their time in. Or they can continue with the calendar as it is and the students will be done on May 14th. The school board voted to continue with the calendar as it is now. Student's last day is May 14 and teachers’ last day is May 15. A motion was also made and carried to waive graduation requirements for Seniors for this year. A motion was made and carried to waive evaluations for teachers for this year, but they will still have administrative personnel evaluations.
The playground equipment that was ordered for the elementary school playground should be arriving in mid to late May. It will be installed when it arrives. The summer feeding program started feeding students in March instead of May this year.
Dr. Bobrowski stated that all the teachers that were here this year have signed their letters of intent to return for the next school year. Vice-Chairperson Fannie Couch stated that she would like to see employees get a 1% pay raise for the next school year. The Board decided to put this on the agenda for May and discuss it some more.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
