|Everett Wayne Peters, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born May 30, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Hardin & Bertha (Campbell) Peters. After graduating from high school he served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers with 50+ years of service, and was a member of Booneville Lodge 939 F. & A.M. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Peters; daughter, Stephanie (fiance, Robert Bell) Fox; grandsons, Jason Tirey and Jeremy (Jackie) Tirey; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, and Jaxson Tirey; sister, Mary (Kenneth) Campbell; sisters-in-law, Chestina (Bill) Gabbard and Elizabeth (George) Williamson; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Kermit, Ralph, Don, and Lucian Peters; and sisters, Marie Thompson, Lorene Harvey, Ora Lee Moore, Virginia Walters, and Loretta Neal. Friends may visit 6-8 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester where funeral service will be held 12 noon on Monday with the Rev. Frank Priddy officiating. Entombment after at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:45 pm Sunday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
