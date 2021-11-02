Expanded scholarship program will help prepare early childhood workers

Kentuckians who want to further their education in the field of early childhood instruction may receive more funding from an expanded Early Childhood Development Scholarship (ECDS).
“Early childhood education is the bedrock of our students’ future academic success, which is critical to the economic future of our great commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This expanded program will help early childhood education professionals improve their skills and knowledge for the benefit of our children and our state.”
Funds from a grant through the federal American Rescue Plan will allow Kentucky to expand the ECDS program for the next three years. The program is a joint effort among the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood.
Eligible students can receive scholarship funds to help pay for any number of credit hours at a participating college. Students can receive up to $6,305 per semester to cover tuition and eligible fees.
To qualify, students must:
- Be pursuing an approved credential or degree in early childhood education; and
- Be working at least 20 hours per week at a participating facility or as an associate teacher in a state-funded preschool program.
The approved programs of study are:
- Child development associate credential;
- Associate’s degree in early childhood education;
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in interdisciplinary early childhood education; and
- Kentucky early childhood development director’s certificate.
To apply for the scholarship, visit kheaa.com and sign-in to access or create an account. From there, go to the online applications menu to submit an application. You will also need to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, at studentaid.gov under the Apply for Aid link. The application is open year-round. The deadline to apply for the spring 2022 semester is Nov. 15.
For more information about the scholarship program, visit kheaa.com, choose Paying for College, and then click on the link to KHEAA-Administered Programs.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.