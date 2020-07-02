The Owsley County Extension Homemakers made a commitment a few years ago to raise money for a scholarship fund for Owsley County High School Graduating Seniors. Through baking for bake sales, yard sales and donations, the Owsley County Extension Homemakers Clubs provided the following two seniors with a $500 scholarship each: Adrian Bishop and Makala Marshall. Special thanks to the Owsley County Extension Homemakers for working so hard to raise the funds for the scholarships. Congrats again to Adrian and Makala! Best wishes to each of you and all of the OCHS Graduates!
