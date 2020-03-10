As we go through life, we're guaranteed our fair share of ups and downs. Much like our personal lives, everything else seems to operate in phases too. Sometimes, our favorite sports teams like Kentucky seem to be in a down year and aren't as good as everyone expected. I know that my favorite NBA team (Cleveland Cavaliers) have been in a state of rebuilding ever since my all-time favorite player, Lebron James, left for the sunnier shores of Los Angeles. I have been a Cav's fan since 2003 when they drafted Lebron and he's been my favorite player for seventeen years. We went from missing the playoffs, to going to the finals every year. Now that Lebron has gone, most of the support for the team has too. They're rebuilding and starting over with new players and a new system. Most of the team that was there during the glory days are no longer there. And as sad as it is to say, the fans aren't either. All of the seats that used to be sold out, now sit empty as the team struggles to win 20 out of 82 games a year.
I've never gave up on my Cavs though, even as years have passed since their glory days. I still find myself watching their games several times a week and cheering them on even as the wins have become harder to get. But I know the day will come when they'll be an awesome team again and I want to be able to say I was a fan through the good times and the bad. I'm a die-hard fan. Now you're probably wondering where I'm going with all of this, but hang with me, I promise I'm going somewhere.
Much like the attributes I described about my Cavs, we go through as human beings. Everything is not always going to be ideal about our lives. There's going to be peaks and valleys that we go through. I know speaking from experience, there's been times in my life that I've felt like I was on top of the mountain. Everything was going well. My life was going good. My relationships were succeeding. My finances were stable. My friendships were booming.
But at the opposite end of the spectrum, I can also remember being down in the valley. And down in that valley, nothing seemed to go right. There was failure on every turn. Life became increasingly frustrating. I was going through times of heartache and failed expectations. My finances were shaky at best and loneliness had crept in the back door trying to steal my joy away from life.
I knew that I was under construction and that people would just have to be patient with me. Everyone goes through a stage in their life where they aren't who they want to be. Everyone goes through a transitional period where they're trying to figure everything out. I know years ago I went through the same exact phase I'm describing and I took notice of everything.
One of the biggest things you'll notice during your times of transaction is how people respond to it. I've figured out that people don't seem to have a lot of patience anymore and they're quick to give up on people. When everything is successful in your life and everything seems to be going right, you'll probably find out that you have a lot more friends than you thought you had. It's easy to be around “winners” in life, because people are genuinely attracted to success. But you'll notice in those times in your life when you're down on your luck and nothing is going right, you didn't have as many friends as you thought you had.
Because you'll encounter people that are quick to point out your failures and flaws. You'll find people while you're down in your valley, that you thought would always be there for you, aren't really there for you at all. My most recent valley that I went through was the entire year of 2019. Like I'd mentioned in previous articles, I'd lost my job at the end of 2018 and was heartbroken on top of all of that. I wasn't out in the public eye every day, my finances suddenly became bleak and so did my entire social life. A lot of my friend's sort of give up on me too, because I stopped hearing from most of them. Now it's easy to say that people are busy, because we all work and have stuff going on, but I think it's an excuse that a lot of people use too much. Yes, we're busy, but you make time for people you care about and you never leave a friend wondering if you even care at all.
But during that time of transition in my life when I didn't have a dime or a lot to look forward to, the die-hard fans in my life stayed in my arena. While a lot of my friends were hurrying to the exits in another blowout loss in my life, when the lights in the arena came back on, I noticed a few of the seats were still full.
Those people were my die-hard fans. They were the people that loved Chris Dooley if I had a million dollars or not enough change to buy a bootle of Sprite. They were the people that believed in me and knew I'd bounce back in the game for. I might have been losing then, but I'm winning now. I'm healthier, happier and more
