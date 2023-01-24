By: Chris Dooley
I thought that I’d write about something a little different this week. Being a big basketball fan, I’m always taking in games either in person or in front of my TV. In fact, as I’m starting to write this article there is a game in the background on my TV that I’m looking back and forth from. When you mention basketball in the state of Kentucky right now, you’ll probably get a sour look because it’s a sore subject. Literally everyone online and off are taking our beloved Wildcats to task for their up and down season they’re having.
They’re talking down about the team and especially the head coach, John Calipari. They say he’s worn out his welcome at Kentucky and that he needs to be fired or just move on down to Texas and coach the Longhorns instead of the Wildcats. They talk about how bad the players are, how empty Rupp Arena is becoming and what they’d do if they were in charge. So I thought in the spirit of conversation, I’d offer my two cents on the topic.
Nobody likes losing. Nobody. But there’s a process that every team goes through sometime another called rebuilding. When you rebuild a team, there’s growing pains that come with it. Some years, you have players like Anthony Davis who are generational talents that lead you to championships. Other years, you have players like the group we have now that don’t measure up to the lofty expectations that we as fans often put on them.
But, one thing everyone needs to do is just calm down. After every loss they want Calipari’s seat to get hotter. After every missed shot, they want that player to transfer somewhere else. We are in a rebuilding phase at Kentucky and that’s why I haven’t got upset as much as everyone else has about it. I don’t like to see the Cat’s lose, but I realize that with young teams it’s going to happen a lot. Look around at other teams in the mix this year and look back at where they’ve come from. A team like Alabama, who’s been a football school way more than they’ve ever been for basketball, is suddenly a contender. For years, we’ve beat Alabama like a drum in basketball. For decades, the prince of SEC basketball has been big blue. We’ve had some years better than others, but generally speaking we’ve always been near the top of the league besides the past couple years. Now Alabama has come from the basement of the SEC to a team that could hang a championship banner this year.
That process didn’t happen overnight. Alabama had to recruit new players, get new coaches and staff and start over. Maybe that’s what Kentucky needs too, but Coach Cal has essentially delivered what they hired him to do. He came to Kentucky, won a title and conference championships and usually wins the biggest portion of their games every year. Many teams have fans just as devoted as Big Blue Nation that would love their team just to make the March Madness tournament let alone win it. I watch smaller teams on TV all the time with fan bases as diehard as Kentucky’s is.
But here’s the thing, don’t forget the bumps in the road. I know as a fan it can be frustrating to lose. But you have to take the bad with the good as a true fan. I think we expect too much at times as a fan. We want to pump our time and money into supporting our teams and as a result, we believe they should in return excel in what they do for us. We want them to win 25+ games a year, win conference championships and national titles every year. But it’s not realistic! There’s growing pains that come with sports. I’ve punched the air in disgust and pulled what little hair I do have left out when a team I support loses a close game. There’s nothing in sports more like a gut punch than to be watching a game and your team loses on a last second shot. I’ve sunk back into my chair many times as the opposing team hits a clutch shot at the buzzer to defeat who I’m supporting.
So what if this year is a rebuilding season? Maybe next year if we have an excellent group of players coming in, the same people who are saying fire Coach Cal now will be singing his praises if we compete for a title. We’re not owed victories just by being fans, it doesn’t work that way. These young men are simply that, young men. They all have social media and I’m sure they read the message boards and see the hurtful stuff people are saying about them. They’re not TRYING to lose. Sometimes the other team is just better. We put a lot of pressure on these kids to perform on a high level the entire year and when it doesn’t work out, we often consider jumping off the bandwagon of being a fan. We might not win 20 games this year, but it doesn’t mean it’s a failure. If we go 20-11 and lose the first round of March Madness, it’s still a season that most teams dream of having. Temper expectations for this team. They don’t want to lose and eventually they’ll grow together enough to where they’ll bounce back. Be a fan in victory and defeat. Don’t let the blue’s get you down, there’s always next
year.
