The OC Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, July 10, 2020 via Zoom. County Judge Executive Cale Turner called the meeting to order. Judge Turner stated that they will be going over the minutes of the previous meetings at the next meeting. A motion was made and carried to table the minutes till the next meeting. The court clerk read the financial statement. The General Fund has a balance of $72, 987.42 and the Road Fund has a balance of $25,966.13. The Jail Fund has a balance of $2,036.35 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a balance of $34, 289.71. The Solid Waste has a balance of $25,831.75 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a balance of $427.25. The LGEDF Fund has a balance of $897.16. A motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the treasurer's report.
The sheriff's quarterly report was presented and a motion was made and carried to acknowledge the receiving of the report. Then, Judge Turner stated that the Census has evidently not counted the Census. Owsley County has gone from 30.6% to 30.7%. This means that only about 10 people or so have been counted. The Census bureau will be sending people out sometime in August to make contact with people that have not sent their Census forms in. This could spell disaster for Owsley County if we don't get our numbers up.
Teleworks has seen 43 new hires in 2020, so far. They have a job fair coming up. Several people have signed up for the job fair. If you want to sign up, call Carla Gabbard at the Action Team. Covid-19 seems to be picking up in all the counties around us. Perry County has said that they have some athletes that have tested positive. It seems to be getting worse around us.
FEMA should be here in August to inspect the rest of the projects that need to be done in Owsley County. They still have some projects that they are still working on as well. Solid Waste is still looking for information on people that have not paid their garbage bill. More people are mailing their payments into Solid Waste. The road department said that they will be getting the mowing finished soon. Judge Turner stated that the Covid-19 reimbursement program will reimburse the county for the inmates that were not allowed to work due to the pandemic.
A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. Another motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills. Judge Turner stated that they have a grant that will pay someone $10/hour to clean dumpsites in the county. They can work 1200 hours between now and the end of December. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
