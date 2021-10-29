Fire Safety Week at Early Childhood

The Owsley County Early Head Start, Head Start, Child Care and Preschool children and staff would like to thank the Booneville-Owsley Fire Department- Lieutenant Brandon Moore, Assistant Chief James Thomas, Captian Greg Shouse, firefighters- Lucas Turner and Cadance Ward for visiting and educating our children on the importance of fire safety- don't play with fire, what to do when they hear a smoke alarm and knowing where to go in the event of a fire-their family escape plan.
Firefighter Turner demonstrated what he would look like and sound like if he had to go into a house that was on fire so the children would not be afraid and hide from him.
The children enjoyed Sparky the Dog and seeing the fire trucks also. Thank you for the educational materials that we send home for families to do with their children.
