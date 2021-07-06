Flossie Peters Obitaury

Mrs. Flossie Peters, 94, passed away June 21, 2021 at her residence on Chestnut Gap following a long illness.

She was born March 16, 1927 in Owsley County, Ky. and was the daughter of the late Dewey & Mary Gumm McKinney. She was the widow of Arch Peters. She was a homemaker and a christian who read her Bible daily. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She always wore the biggest smile on her face and loved her family with all her heart.

Mrs. Peters is survived by her children: Mrs. Ann Turner & husband Freddy of Booneville, Ky., Mrs. Mary Beth Mullins of Morgan County, Ky., Mr. Henry Clay Peters of Estill County, Ky., & Mr. Dale Peters & wife Rhonda of Breathitt County, Ky., 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren & 16 great-great grandchildren, one sister: Mrs. Juanita Combs of Frankfort, Ky. and several other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey & Mary McKinney, her husband: Arch Peters, a daughter: Thelma Turner, three grandchildren: Julie Ann Combs, Stanley Wayne Young & Tony Young, one great grandchild: Dalton Peters & one great-great grandchild: Jordyn Isabella Nicole Herald.

Funeral services for Mrs. Peters were held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was Bro. Brandon Davis. The burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.

Pallbearers were: Freddy Turner, Tyler Parker, Tim & Logan Peters.

The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

