A. Michael Mays, age 74, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Parkside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfield, Ohio.
Mike was born October 22, 1948, in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Banford and Nina (Becknell) Mays. He was a member of the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church and was retired as the Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk. He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the U. S. Navy. He served his community in many ways as a board member of the Owsley County Health Department, KRADD, Clerk’s Association and Lion’s Club and was a Mason for many years.
Along with his wife of 25 years; Sheila (Reynolds) Mays, he is survived by 2 daughters; Kristin Mays and Kimberly Bowman of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Christopher (Ashley) Bowman of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Jill (Biz) Bruckner of Midway, KY and Debbie Palmer of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Teddie (Pat) Mays of Georgetown, KY and Deron (Tammy) Mays of Booneville, KY, 9 grandchildren; Drew Marcum, Payton Marcum, Morgan Cope, Megan Booth, Dakota Bowman, Aspyn Bowman, Liam Bowman, Emberly Bowman and Arianna Bowman, 3 great grandchildren and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, Banford and Nina Mays, he was preceded in death by 1 son; Adam Mays and 1 stepson; Ben Bowman and 1 sister; Sheila Mays Clay.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 pm at the Owsley County High School Gymnasium. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 23 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Isaacs-Mays Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
